Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

