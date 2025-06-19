Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $7.86 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up about 3.8% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 152.1% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.69.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $81.07 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.48 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

