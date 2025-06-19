Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,000. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,907,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Daiwa America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $635.69 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $437.37 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $575.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $195.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.