SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Raised by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,473 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,032,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,735,000 after acquiring an additional 771,500 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,314,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,432,000 after acquiring an additional 161,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,661,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,356,000 after acquiring an additional 559,519 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,962 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $40.05 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

