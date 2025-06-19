Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $80.87 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,101 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $80,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.13.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $155.21 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $200.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.68. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

