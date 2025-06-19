Beacon Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $198.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.91.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

