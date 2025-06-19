Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 918.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $549.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

