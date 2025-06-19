Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires New Position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,654,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 819,532 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Intel by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $211,114,000 after buying an additional 7,806,882 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 124.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 71,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,379,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.