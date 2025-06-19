Wealthspan Partners LLC Acquires 3,327 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,251,000 after purchasing an additional 352,358 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,022,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,836,000 after purchasing an additional 209,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,017,000 after purchasing an additional 212,992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $209.65 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.10 and its 200-day moving average is $211.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

