Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,192 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $93.77 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $118.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.30.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

