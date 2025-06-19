Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $405,032.52. The trade was a 36.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $127.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.06. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

