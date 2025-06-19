Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 205.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,222.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,262.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,138.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,006.33. The stock has a market cap of $520.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,156.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,948,144. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.