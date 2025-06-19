Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 2.3% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Booking by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Booking by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Booking by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,286.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,149.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,946.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,639.70.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $20.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,388.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

