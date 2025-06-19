Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Raised by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 46,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Bank of America by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,797,000 after acquiring an additional 226,246 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cfra Research upped their price target on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of BAC opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

