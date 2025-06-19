United Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,369,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after acquiring an additional 373,414 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 87,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 22,174 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,630.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 976,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,617,000 after buying an additional 950,244 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $29.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

