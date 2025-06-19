Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Hamilton Capital Partners LLC

Hamilton Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 0.3% of Hamilton Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $2,901,853,000. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,128,233,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 58,312.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,415,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,547,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,834,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,604 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $468,360,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $458.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.20. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.