Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,173,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $258.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.72. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group set a $404.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $931,430.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,614,048.68. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,525. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,111 shares of company stock worth $9,299,283 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

