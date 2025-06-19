Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Sells 1,711 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV lessened its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 908.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $92.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $117.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 25.63%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

