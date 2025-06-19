Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Boosted by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,668 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 3.1% of Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 185.2% during the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla by 11.1% during the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This trade represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,500. The trade was a 33.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $322.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.59. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.66 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 176.95, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.47.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.