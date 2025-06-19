Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 98,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.0% during the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,446,000 after buying an additional 42,613 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.90. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

