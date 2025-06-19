Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.