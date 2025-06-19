Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.5% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,422 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

IJH stock opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

