Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 1.1% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $223.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.30 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.54.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

