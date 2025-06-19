Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone purchased 1,660,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on BX

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $137.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.05%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.