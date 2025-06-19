iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,266,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231,168 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 6.4% of Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $502,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 947.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after buying an additional 97,274 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

IEF opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.30 and its 200-day moving average is $93.90. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.08 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.