International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $902,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0%

IBM opened at $283.15 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $170.41 and a 52 week high of $286.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $263.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.19.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

