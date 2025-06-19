Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,242 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VBR opened at $190.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.