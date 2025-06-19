Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,242 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $190.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

