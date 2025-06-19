iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,199 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.4% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $328,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $598.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $574.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $587.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

