Friedenthal Financial Sells 1,058 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Friedenthal Financial lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $598.62 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $574.12 and its 200 day moving average is $583.17. The company has a market cap of $587.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

