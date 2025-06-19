Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $1.72 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.77 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.67. The stock has a market cap of $362.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

