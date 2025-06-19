Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after buying an additional 7,863,718 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $198,231,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,048,000 after buying an additional 2,804,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE C opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $146.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

