Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Invests $393,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VTV opened at $173.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.52.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

