Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $221,000 Position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $215.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

