Harrell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 805 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Analog Devices by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,934 shares of company stock worth $5,807,196. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $229.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.54 and a 200 day moving average of $211.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $260.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Analog Devices from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.75.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

