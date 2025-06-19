Autumn Glory Partners LLC Cuts Position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,325,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,024 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Accenture Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of ACN stock opened at $306.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.33. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $275.01 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total value of $1,003,982.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,041.86. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total transaction of $643,242.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,442.95. The trade was a 18.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

