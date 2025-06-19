Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,284,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055,397 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $119,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,460 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,798,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9,062.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,445,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,684,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,262 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

