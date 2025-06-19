Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is HCR Wealth Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $76,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $419.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $395.33 and its 200 day moving average is $400.87. The company has a market cap of $415.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

