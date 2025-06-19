Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,182,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,396,000 after purchasing an additional 140,368 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,892 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,037,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,286,000 after purchasing an additional 422,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,321,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $181.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $165.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $166.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.48.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

