Wolf Group Capital Advisors Invests $225,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 367 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,278,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Intuit by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total transaction of $4,431,960.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,119,224.70. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.80, for a total value of $1,124,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,706 shares of company stock valued at $212,420,665 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $742.00 target price (up previously from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.95.

INTU stock opened at $754.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $210.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $773.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $675.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $632.87.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

