Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 31,303.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 51,338 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $315,220,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 524,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after buying an additional 351,382 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,773,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 50,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.9%

CMG stock opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $68.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

