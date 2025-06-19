Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $373.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

