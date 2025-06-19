Well Done LLC Purchases 246 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $373.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.52. The company has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.