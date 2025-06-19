iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,256,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $223,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,545,901,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223,945 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,182 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.79. The company has a market cap of $124.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

