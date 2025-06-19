Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 108,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 262,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

