Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,414 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after buying an additional 171,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after acquiring an additional 375,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after acquiring an additional 175,596 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $5,019,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,972,180. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,156.73.

Netflix Trading Up 0.1%

NFLX opened at $1,222.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,262.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,006.33. The firm has a market cap of $520.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

