PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.8% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,729,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $589,307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 106.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,034,000 after buying an additional 1,809,391 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.75 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

