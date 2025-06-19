Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 12 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Booking were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Booking by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Booking by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,388.37.

Booking Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,286.26 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,639.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5,149.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,946.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $20.39 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

