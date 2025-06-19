HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 275 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,989,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,983 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 701.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,470,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,977,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827,317 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $257,618,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.9%

BMY opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.52. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.40) EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.