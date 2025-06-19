TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 5,748 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,232 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,256,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,907,000 after buying an additional 4,525,993 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,913,000 after buying an additional 1,537,319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,398,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,536,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,046,000 after acquiring an additional 668,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $76.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $78.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.67.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

