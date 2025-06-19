HCR Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $468.27 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $471.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.27.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Melius Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.